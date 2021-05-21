Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
UConn Extends Geno Auriemma’s Contract Through 2025

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma signed a five-year contract extension with the school on Friday.

Auriemma's extension will go through the 2025 season. He will earn a base salary of $600,000 per year, with speaking, consulting and media obligations adding an additional $2.2 million. 

"Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years," UConn athletic director Benedict said in a statement. "The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I'm thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future."

Auriemma is one of the most decorated coaches in college basketball history. He sports a 1,119–144 record since joining UConn in 1985, tallying 11 national championships and 21 Final Four appearances. Auriemma is an eight-time Naismith Coach of the Year winner, and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

UConn advanced to its 12th straight Final Four under Auriemma in 2021. The Huskies have not won the national championship since 2016.

