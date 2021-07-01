Report: Illinois Center Cockburn Enters Transfer Portal

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Enters Transfer Portal

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. 

Cockburn is now perhaps the top player in the transfer portal after a standout two seasons at Illinois. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020-21, averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Cockburn shined in Illinois's run to the Big Ten tournament title in March, including a 26-point performance to beat Iowa in the tournament semifinal.

The former Illini center declared for the 2021 NBA draft in April. He can still return to college if he exits the draft before the July 7 withdrawal deadline. Cockburn could be selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, though he is not projected to come to come off the board in Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft.

Illinois earned a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament before losing to Loyola-Chicago in the second round. The Illini have not reached the tournament's second weekend since 2005.

