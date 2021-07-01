Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Mississippi State Rallies to Win School's First Team National Championship

Author:
Publish date:

Starkville, the wait is over: Your Bulldogs are national champions.

Mississippi State bulldozed Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the College World Series Final on Wednesday, winning 9-0 behind a lights-out pitching performance and top-to-bottom contributions from the lineup.

Facing Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker, widely considered to be among the top picks in next month's MLB draft, the Bulldogs struck for three runs through two innings thanks to some Vanderbilt miscues. Rocker walked two batters and made an error in the first two frames.

The Bulldogs blew the game open in the fifth, as four of the first five hitters singled to make the score 5-0 and knock Rocker out of the game. Mississippi State scored four more times in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Logan Tanner and a three-run blast by Kellum Clark to increase the lead to 9-0.

All the while, sophomore Will Bednar kept cruising on the mound. He threw six hitless innings with three walks and four strikeouts, retiring the last 15 batters he faced. He then handed the baton off to Landon Sims, who kept the no-hit bid going through seven innings before giving up a single in the eighth.

Wednesday's blowout followed a 13-2 Mississippi State win on Tuesday. In the two games, the Bulldogs scored a combined 22 runs with 26 hits and 15 walks.

The title is Mississippi State's first in any team varsity sport. The Bulldogs had made the College World Series 11 times before this season, finishing as runners-up in 2013.

More College Sports Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mississippi state baseball
College Baseball

Miss. St. Wins College World Series, School's First-Ever Team Title

After losing Game 1 of the College World Series final, Mississippi State completed its comeback over Vanderbilt to win the school's first varsity team title in any sport.

trevor bauer (1)
MLB

Report: Woman Details Trevor Bauer's Assault in Restraining Order

In a 67-page domestic violence restraining order, the 27-year-old woman details being choked unconscious and repeatedly punched by the Dodgers pitcher.

josh donaldson (2)
MLB

Donaldson Escalates 'Sticky' Giolito Beef, Homers Again

Josh Donaldson backed up his talk with another home run against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Trea Turner rounds the bases after hitting a homer with the Nationals.
MLB

Nationals' Turner Hits for the Cycle for Record Third Time

Trea Turner is only the fourth player in the last 100 years to hit for the cycle three times.

olivia-moultrie-nwsl
Soccer

15-Year-Old Olivia Moultrie Inks Deal with Portland Thorns

Moultrie, who trained and played in preseason games for the past three seasons with the Thorns, was not allowed to play in official NWSL matches.

bucks-hawks-game-4
NBA

Hawks Tie Eastern Conference Finals Without Trae Young

Despite back-to-back losses and an injury to their star point guard, the Hawks displayed their depth in Tuesday's 110-88 win against the Bucks.

NCAA logo on a flag.
College

Interim NIL Policy Approved by NCAA, Will Take Effect July 1

College athletes can now profit from endorsements and sponsorships starting Thursday.

Giannis Injury
NBA

Giannis Doubtful for Game 5 With Hyperextended Knee

An MRI Wednesday revealed Antetokounmpo has no structural damage to his left knee, but will still be listed as doubtful for Game 5 against Atlanta.