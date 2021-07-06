Sports Illustrated home
Texas QB Casey Thompson Donates Cameo Proceeds to Combat Child Hunger

Author:
Publish date:
casey-thompson-texas-longhorns

NCAA athletes are now able to earn profits off the field thanks to name, image and likeness legislation, and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson seems to be putting the new NIL rules to good use. 

Thompson joined the video service Cameo on Monday night, charging fans $50 for a video message from the Longhorns QB. All proceeds from Thompson's Cameo videos will go to the No Kid Hungry campaign, a program working to combat child hunger, per the Austin American-Statesman's Danny Davis.

"All the proceeds will go to NoKidHungry.org," Thompson said in a video appearing on his Cameo page. "That's an organization that helps bridge the gap between the one in every six Americans that go hungry every year. As many as 13 million children in America could go hungry this year, and I'm happy to donate all the proceeds to the organization."

Thompson is the second Longhorn to appear on Cameo this week. Texas running back Bijan Robinson made his debut on Cameo on Monday, offering fans a chance to connect with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate this fall. Robinson's first Cameo appearance actually came following a request from an Oklahoma fan, who requested Robinson sing the Sooner's fight song. Robinson didn't oblige the fan's request, though he said Texas "can't wait to play your squad."

The NCAA ended its ban on athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness on July 1. Two dozen states previously passed legislation regarding college athlete compensation, placing pressure on the NCAA to amend its rules. Numerous athletes have already profited in off-field endeavors over the last week, including Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.

