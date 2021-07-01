Reggie Bush Wants Heisman Trophy Back After New NIL Rules

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: The New Era of College Sports is Here
Daily Cover: The New Era of College Sports is Here

Reggie Bush Wants Heisman Trophy Back Under NCAA's New NIL Rules

Author:
Publish date:

Former USC running back Reggie Bush would like to reclaim his 2005 Heisman Trophy Award.

Bush, who led USC to back-to-back national championships under then Trojans head coach Pete Carroll, was banned by the NCAA in 2010 for receiving impermissible benefits from a marketing agency while he was a student-athlete. His Heisman Trophy was vacated.

Bush issued a statement on Thursday saying he reached out to the Heisman Trust.

“Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team an I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and return of my Heisman," Bush said in the statement.

"We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust, but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director, who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could help us. We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all. It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy "solely" due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated."

Bush told The Athletic in 2020 that he could have used some additional money while playing for the Trojans as he did not have much money and was only receiving $1,000 a month in scholarship money.

"So, after you paid rent, that was $260 left over to last you for the month to try and cover what you ate and your utilities bill, phone bill,” Bush told the Athletic. “It’s almost impossible to do especially living in Los Angeles, so an extra $25,000 would’ve significantly changed my life in college. I don’t mean just changed it a little bit. It would’ve made things a lot less stressful because it’s stressful when you’re trying to figure out, how am I gonna eat? What am I gonna eat when the cafeteria has closed?”

Joe Pompliano of HuddleUp's estimates Bush could have made between $4 to $6 million annually with the NCAA's new NIL rules. 

June 10 marked the one year anniversary of Bush being welcomed back to USC after a decade-long ban from USC by the NCAA.

Other previous college athletes like 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas tweeted that the NCAA should reinstate Bush's records and give him his Heisman Trophy back.

At USC, Bush rushed for 3,169 yards while recording 1,301 receiving yards, 25 rushing touchdowns and 13 receiving touchdowns. 

More NIL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

reggie bush
Play
College Football

Reggie Bush Wants Heisman Trophy Back After New NIL Rules

Bush's Heisman Trophy was vacated in 2010 after the NCAA said he received impermissible benefits from a marketing agency while he was a student-athlete.

Northwestern.gif
More Sports

Stewart Mandel: Long-suffering Northwesterners anxiously wait for Selection Sunday

The Cavinder twins pose in Times Square
Play
College Basketball

Behind the Scenes With the Faces of Day 1 of NIL

On a seismic day, one of the biggest deals was the Cavinder sisters in Times Square. Here's how it went down.

Patrick Beverley
NBA

Beverley Apologizes for Shoving CP3: 'Emotions Got the Best of Me'

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley apologized Thursday for shoving Suns star Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley celebrates with the crowd after Buffalo beat the Ravens in the AFC divisional game. Jg 011620 Bills 7
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Chris Long on Carl Nassib, Unvaccinated NFL Players and More

How NFL players are responding to vaccine regulations, 4th of July fun, plus Traina Thoughts

giannis-antetokounmpo-bucks-hawks
NBA

Giannis Out for Game 5 vs. Hawks Due to Left Knee Injury

The Bucks will be without their two-time MVP on Thursday night as they eye the franchise's first Finals since 1974.

maria-taylor
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN’s Salary Issues Playing Huge Role in Wild Negotiations With Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor reportedly turned down $5 million offer from ESPN

LSU gymnastics huddle together before an event
Play
College

New NIL Landscape Already Proving to Quell the Naysayers

Football and men's basketball stars aren't the only ones able to cash in, despite what critics claimed.