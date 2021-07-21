Bobby Bowden 'at Peace' After Terminal Condition Diagnosis

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, he and his family announced in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in the statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden, 91, retired from coaching in 2009 after 44 seasons, which included six years at West Virginia and 34 at Florida State. He led FSU to two national titles in 1993 and 1999 and an NCAA-record 36-year bowl streak. The NCAA credits him with a 357-124-4 career record, making him the second-winningest coach in Division I-A history behind Penn State's Joe Paterno.

In October, he dealt with a "tough" bout of COVID-19, which saw him be hospitalized. He also was hospitalized for a few days in June and has been under "supervised care" at his Florida home since then.

