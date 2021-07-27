Sports Illustrated home
Texas, Oklahoma Submit Applications to Join SEC

SEC conference logo

Texas and Oklahoma submitted official applications to join the SEC on Tuesday, per conference commissioner Greg Sankey.

Tuesday's application marks the latest steps in the programs's efforts to leave the Big 12. Texas and Oklahoma formally announced their plans on Monday, noting they won't "be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025." 

A move to the SEC could happen prior to 2025 if the other Big 12 schools find a new home within the next four years.

"The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, two esteemed academic institutions with storied athletic programs, today submitted formal requests for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025," Sankey said in Tuesday's statement. 

"While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant chance when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes."

At least three-fourths of the SEC's 14 members will have to vote yes on conference expansion in order for Texas and Oklahoma to join. Texas A&M is likely to vote against the addition of the Longhorns and Sooners, though ultimately, both Big 12 powers are expected to land in the SEC by 2025.

Oklahoma has won the Big 12 crown in each of the last six years, tallying four College Football Playoff appearances since 2014. Texas has posted just one 10-win season since 2010, and the Longhorns enter 2021 still seeking their first CFP berth.

