2021 Preview: Is This the Year for No. 3 Georgia?

Seven months after the confetti fell on national champion Alabama, a new college football season is nearly here. As part of Sports Illustrated's 2021 preview content, we're rolling out scouting reports for all of SI's preseason top 25 teams, featuring all the names, storylines and big games you need to know. Starting with No. 25 Nevada and running through No. 1 Alabama, we'll be featuring five teams per day from Monday through Friday.

The Big Story: Georgia

Georgia knows the pressure of high expectations. The Bulldogs have maintained national relevance throughout the majority of sixth-year head coach Kirby Smart’s tenure. Yes, there’s consistently an SEC West team in Georgia’s way (see: Smart’s 0–3 record against Alabama, including that 26–23 national championship heartbreaker in 2018 and the 37–10 SEC championship thrashing by Joe Burrow’s LSU in ’19). But after a lackluster ’20 marred with two regular-season losses (Alabama, Florida) and growing pains at quarterback, this season’s as close to being the year for the Bulldogs since Jake Fromm was under center.

Don’t be surprised if the traditionally defensive-focused Georgia finds its bread and butter on offense in 2021. The pairing of OC Todd Monken in his second year and quarterback JT Daniels taking the reins for a full season could result in the kind of quick and consistent scoring the Bulldogs have searched for since their playoff run four seasons ago. Couple that with a schedule that doesn’t include West powerhouses Alabama, Texas A&M or LSU, and there’s no reason to think Georgia won’t make it to the SEC championship—unless those lofty expectations, for whatever reason, aren’t met once again.

Can’t Miss: JT Daniels

When he made his Georgia debut late last year after recovering from an ACL tear, Daniels breathed life back into a suffocating offense. The redshirt junior originally from USC put up over 1,200 passing yards and nearly eclipsed 300 yards three times (he passed for 299 against Missouri). This year, Daniels has the added preparation of spring practice and summer workouts with full command of the offense, which could make the perfect recipe for an electric passing attack.

Key Question: Has the secondary reloaded?

Georgia’s four leading defensive backs heard their names called in the 2021 NFL draft. It’s a good sign for development at the position, but a tough pill to swallow for the upcoming year. The Bulldogs have plenty of raw talent budding in the secondary, from 2020’s top cornerback prospect Kelee Ringo and Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick to fifth-year senior Ameer Speed and West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith. The personnel is there, but will it be ready for SEC offenses passing downfield?

X-Factor: The receivers need to excel—with or without George Pickens

Pickens typically steals the show any time he’s on the field, but Georgia will be lucky to see much (if any) of its leading receiver this year after he went down with an ACL tear in spring practice. There are plenty of pass catchers ready to step up in his absence—Kearis Jackson, who actually tied Pickens in catches last season; Jermaine Burton, who emerged as one of Daniels’s favorite targets; Darnell Washington, the 6' 7" tight end who played a key role in the Bulldogs’ Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. The receiving group has to find rhythm with Daniels for the Bulldogs’ vast offensive potential to be met in 2021.

Date to Circle: Sept. 4 vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)

Georgia opens 2021 with a blockbuster prime-time showdown with Clemson. Aside from the fact that it’s bound to be one of the best matchups of the 2021 season, the Clemson game is also one of Georgia’s two meetings with a preseason top-25 team (the other is No. 18 Florida). The Tigers will likely give the Bulldogs their toughest competition right off the bat, so if Georgia escapes Charlotte with a win, the rest of its season could be a breeze.

The Bottom Line

Stars are aligning in Athens, but the Bulldogs have to capitalize on their talent. With veterans across the offense and the consistent success of its defense, Georgia has an opportunity to take home that elusive national title this year. Will the Bulldogs actually make it happen?

