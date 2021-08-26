Pac-12 Won't Pursue Expansion After Big Ten, ACC Alliance

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 announced Thursday it will not pursue expansion following the SEC's recent additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

"Following consultation with our Presidents, Chancellors and Athletic Directors, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion of our membership at this time," the conference said in a statement. This decision was made following extensive internal discussion and analysis, and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities."

"It is also grounded in our confidence in our ability as a conference as a conference to best support our student-athletes and to grow and thrive both academically and athletically,"

Thursday's announcement comes two days after the Pac-12 announced an alliance with the Big Ten and ACC. The alliance includes a "scheduling component for football and men's and women's basketball," per a conference statement, though any schedule adjustments will likely come following the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

None of the remaining eight Big 12 teams outside of Texas and Oklahoma have found new conferences since the two schools' move to the SEC. The Big 12 could opt to add new members, or the conference could dissolve upon Texas and Oklahoma's move in 2025.

