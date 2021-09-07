Gonzaga's Mark Few Cited With DUI

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been charged with driving under the influence, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department confirmed to Sports Illustrated. The Spokesman-Review's Greg Mason and Nico Portuondo were the first to report the news.

Few was pulled over on Monday around 8 p.m. north of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in Dalton Gardens, according to a police report obtained by Sports Illustrated. The police pulled him over after receiving a report he was driving erratically and speeding.

Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication,” and refused to complete field sobriety tests, per the report. He did, however, provide breath samples and had a blood alcohol level of .119 and .120 with the legal limit being .08.

Few has been head coach at Gonzaga since 1999 and has been named AP coach of the year, NABC coach of the year twice and Naismith coach of the year twice. Just last season, the Bulldogs finished 31–1 with their lone loss coming in the national title game against Baylor.