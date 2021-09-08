FAU QB First NCAA Athlete to Sign NIL Deal With Alcohol Company

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry has signed what is believed to be the first ever NIL deal with a beer/liquor organization for a college athlete in an agreement with Islamorda Beer Company, the company announced Wednesday.

"We are happy to announce, Islamorda Beverages is the first alcohol company to endorse an NCAA Athlete through the NIL," the announcement read.

Perry, 23, is a graduate student and spent four years with the Hurricanes. He threw for 2,484 yards and had 24 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions during his time in Miami.

In his first game with the Owls this seaso, Perry threw for 261 yards and one touchdown on 19-for-33 attempts in the 35–14 loss to the Gators. He was also sacked six times.

