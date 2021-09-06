Minnesota RB Ibrahim Sustains Season-Ending Leg Injury

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a season-ending leg injury and will require surgery, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck confirmed Monday.

Ibrahim sustained the injury on Thursday in a 45-31 loss to No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday. The Pioneer Press reports that it is believed to be a torn Achilles, although Fleck did not specify.

The fifth-year senior ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries before leaving the game in the third quarter. It was his ninth straight 100-yard game, which extended a school record.

Ibrahim rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games in the shortened 2020 season to earn third-team All-American honors and the Big Ten running back of the year award.

On Thursday, he became the eighth Minnesota rusher to cross the 3,000-yard mark and is fifth in school history with 33 rushing touchdowns.

