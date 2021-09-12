Alabama Leads AP Top 25, Ohio State Tumbles After Week 2

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Alabama retained its spot atop the AP Top 25 on Sunday, but the results of Week 2 led to a shakeup in the top 10.

Ohio State fell to No. following Saturday's 35-28 home loss to Oregon. And the Buckeyes weren't the only marquee program to suffer a defeat in Week 2. Texas exited the AP Top 25 after a loss at Arkansas, while a loss to Iowa dropped Iowa State from No. 9 to No. 14.

The SEC remains the most well-represented team in the Top 25. Alabama is one of six SEC teams to be ranked after Week 2, including No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M. The Aggies entered Saturday at No. 5 in the country, but Jimbo Fisher's squad fell in the polls after a narrow win over Colorado.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami (Fla.)

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

More College Football Coverage:

• Oregon Delivers Pac-12 a Rare Big-Stage Victory

• A Look Inside Jacksonville State's Hail Mary

• Big 12 Is Expanding But Is It Improving?