Alabama Leads AP Top 25, Ohio State Tumbles After Week 2

September 12, 2021
Alabama Leads AP Top 25, Ohio State Falls to No. 9 After Week 2

Alabama retained its spot atop the AP Top 25 on Sunday, but the results of Week 2 led to a shakeup in the top 10. 

Ohio State fell to No. following Saturday's 35-28 home loss to Oregon. And the Buckeyes weren't the only marquee program to suffer a defeat in Week 2. Texas exited the AP Top 25 after a loss at Arkansas, while a loss to Iowa dropped Iowa State from No. 9 to No. 14.

The SEC remains the most well-represented team in the Top 25. Alabama is one of six SEC teams to be ranked after Week 2, including No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M. The Aggies entered Saturday at No. 5 in the country, but Jimbo Fisher's squad fell in the polls after a narrow win over Colorado.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below: 

AP Top 25

1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Clemson
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. UCLA
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Ole Miss
18. Wisconsin
19. Arizona State
20. Arkansas
21. North Carolina
22. Auburn
23. BYU
24. Miami (Fla.)
25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

More College Football Coverage: 

• Oregon Delivers Pac-12 a Rare Big-Stage Victory
• A Look Inside Jacksonville State's Hail Mary
• Big 12 Is Expanding But Is It Improving?

