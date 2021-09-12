No. 15 Texas Falls to Unranked Arkansas, Fans Rush Field

Texas is in fact, not back. The Razorbacks stunned the Longhorns Saturday 40–21 in an embarrassing upset that could be a glimpse of what's to come for the SEC's newest addition.

No. 15 Texas (1–1) fell to unranked Arkansas (2–0) just a week after defeating then-No. 23 University of Louisiana Lafayette handily 38–18 and once again find themselves on the outside looking in for playoff contention. To add insult to injury, Arkansas fans didn't hold back their glee and rushed the field.

The Texas defense couldn't hope to contain Arkansas from beginning to end. The Razorbacks opened up the game with a 16-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. It wasn't until the third quarter that the Longhorns found the end zone off a one-yard run from Bijan Robinson. In the end, Arkansas racked up 471 total yards while Texas was only able to muster 242.

This may be something to get familiar with—given that Texas, along with Oklahoma, are SEC-bound and should join the conference by 2025. If this is a glimpse into the future, Texas has a long way to go.

