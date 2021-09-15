September 15, 2021
SI's College Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings—Led By You-Know-Who
Publish date:

Tulane Trolls Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss With SEC Champs Sticker

Author:

Tulane decided to spice things up ahead of its big matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday, simultaneously threatening to break the Internet with its latest viral stunt. 

The Green Wave posted on Twitter a photo of its helmet on Tuesday night, highlighting its historical SEC titles sticker. The team was dubbed conference champions in 1934, '39 and '49. 

The latest trolling comes after Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made the comment on Monday that Tulane "is an SEC team," highlighting that the school just narrowly lost to Oklahoma on Sept. 4.  

"(Tulane) is a really good team, very talented, very well coached. And that's not coach-speak . . . you can see it on film," Kiffin said, per 247 Sports. "They go to Norman and go down to the last play of the game. Watching, they have really good players. Like a lot of times, these Alabama, Louisiana schools . . . there are a lot of players there in the state. They can't all go to Alabama, Auburn or LSU, so we see them all over the place, really. They're good-looking kids." 

Tulane withdrew from the SEC in 1966 but had been part of the conference dating back to the 1800's during the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association days. Meanwhile, Ole Miss's last SEC title came in 1963. 

