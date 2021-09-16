Notre Dame Won't Allow Iconic Purdue Drum on Field

September 16, 2021
SI's College Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings—Led By You-Know-Who
Notre Dame Won't Allow Purdue Drum on Field, Miss First Performance Since 1979

This weekend's matchup between Purdue and Notre Dame will be missing one iconic member—the World’s Largest Drum. 

For the first time since 1979, the Boilermakers’ 100-year-old bass drum will miss a performance can't fit through visiting team tunnel in South Bend, and the Fighting Irish refused to let the Purdue band use the main tunnel, per Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star.

Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of the drum, which is more than 7 feet tall and 3 feet wide. 

This is not a surprising move for Notre Dame, despite them historically allowing Purdue to use the big bass drum. In recent seasons, the program halted giving field access to bands outside of halftime performances. 

Saturday marks the first time Purdue has been in South Bend since 2012, but they have not met at all in seven years. 

