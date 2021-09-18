Florida State Starts 0-3 For First Time in 55 Years

September 18, 2021
NCAAF
FSU Starts 0–3 For the First Time Since 1976 After Embarrassing Loss to Wake Forest

Author:

Florida State has reached a low it hasn't seen for 55 years. The Seminoles lost to Wake Forest 35–14 on Saturday and have started their season 0–3 for the first time since 1976.

The season started on a positive note for FSU when it took No. 9 Notre Dame to overtime, eventually falling 41–38. The tightly-contested battle with the Fighting Irish was believed to be the first good sign for Florida State in years. But last week the Seminoles fell to Jacksonville State, an FCS program, after a walk-off Hail Mary thanks to a busted coverage. 

But that wasn't rock bottom. The Seminoles never led at any point Saturday against the Demon Deacons, who ran for 225 yards and passed for 259. Meanwhile on the FSU offense, six total turnovers (three fumbles and three interceptions) were its undoing in a miserable day on both sides of the ball.

Coach Mike Novell is in the midst of his second season in Tallahassee after finishing his first 3–6. Now winless in 2021, Norvell and the Noles are in desperate need of a win to stop ending up on the wrong side of the history books.

