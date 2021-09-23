Week 4 Picks: Who Will Close September With a Win?

The first few weeks of the college football season haven't exactly gone to script. While some of the traditional powers—like Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma—have yet to look as anticipated, surprise 3–0 teams like Arkansas, Michigan State and Kansas State have climbed into the top 25.

Week 4's biggest matchups include Notre Dame and Wisconsin meeting at Soldier Field in Chicago, Arkansas hosting Texas A&M in a clash of SEC unbeatens and a pair of intriguing Big 12 battles in Oklahoma-West Virginia and Baylor-Iowa State. Elsewhere, Florida State seeks its first win when it welcomes Louisville to Tallahassee, and UCLA looks to bounce back from its Fresno State loss when it travels to Stanford.

Week 4 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

Who has the edge in 16 of the weekend's key games? Our expert picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 32–16

John Garcia: 31–17

Richard Johnson: 27–21

Pat Forde: 26–22

Ross Dellenger: 26–22

Week 4 predictions: