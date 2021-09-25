The Battle for the Iron Skillet got feisty immediately following SMU's 42–34 win over TCU in the 100th meeting between the two schools.

Mustangs wide receiver Rashee Rice ignited things in the week leading up to the game, saying "No one comes to Texas for Fort Worth". Then SMU held on late to beat the Horned Frogs for the second year in a row.

After the Mustangs' upset victory, Rice ran with the school's flag and took it to midfield. From there, a small scuffle broke out between the two teams.

SMU corner Brandon Crossley then took the flag back to midfield and planted it on the Horned Frogs logo. Several TCU players rushed stop him.

In the Mustangs' win, SMU began its first winning streak against TCU since the 1992-93 season. Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw for 245 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. TCU's Max Duggan threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Horned Frogs' loss.

