October 5, 2021
NCAAB
Publish date:

Kanye West-Backed School Lands Five-Star Basketball Recruit

Author:

Jahki Howard, a 2024 basketball recruit, announced he is transferring to Donda Academy, a school backed by rapper and businessman Kanye West. 

"I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Donda academy, I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY," he wrote in an Instagram post. 

The 6'6" wing is a sophomore at Norcross in Georgia and a five-star recruit, per ESPN

The new private school is located in Simi Valley, Calif., according to the Indy Star. Jalen Hooks, another five-star recruit, has also committed to the private school and told the Indy Star it's a "great opportunity."

“It’s just one of those things you can’t pass up,” Hooks told the Indy Star. “It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”

The new school is also likely to land five-star 2023 point guard Robert Dillingham, per High School National Business Insider's Samad Hines

Donda Academy, named after West's mother, shares the name of his latest album titled Donda. The new school shared it mission statement in September. 

Donda Academy will be a private K-12 school and have just 60 total students but tuition will be free, per MTV News.

"Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education," the school's education consultant, Beulah McLoyd, told MTV News. 

More College Sports:

