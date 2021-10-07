College Football Expert Picks for Week 6

Week 5 saw order (generally) restored in college football, as Alabama and Georgia dispatched upstarts Ole Miss and Arkansas, respectively, Ohio State pounded Rutgers and Oklahoma survived a tricky trip to Kansas State.

Elsewhere, Penn State and Iowa both cruised past their opponents to set up a top-five showdown at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Stanford upset Oregon out West and Cincinnati knocked off Notre Dame in South Bend.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions' showdown is the marquee game of Week 6, but the weekend also brings the always-electric Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas. Additionally, the Irish will look to rebound with a trip to Virginia Tech, Michigan and Michigan State will both look to stay unbeaten as they hit the road and the Razorbacks and Rebels will meet fresh off their blowout losses.

Week 6 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

And—for those brave enough to tune in—Saturday also sees winless UConn and UMass square off in a game guaranteed to land someone its first victory.

Who has the edge in 16 Week 6 games? SI's writers and editors' picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 53–28

John Garcia: 51–30

Pat Forde: 47–34

Ross Dellenger: 46–35

Richard Johnson: 43–38

Week 6 straight-up predictions:

