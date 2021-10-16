October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UConn Defeats Yale to Earn First Victory in 721 Days

Author:

UConn finally did it. The Huskies, who entered their game against FCS Yale as four-point underdogs, picked up their first win since October 2019, defeating the Bulldogs 21–15. 

The Huskies (1–7) snapped an 11-game losing streak to end the second-longest losing streak in the nation (Arizona hasn't won since Oct. 5, 2019.

That doesn't mean UConn didn't make things interesting. Yale made things a six-point game with 4:30 to play, then forced a three-and-out. On the final drive, the Bulldogs marched down to the Huskies' 30-yard line before quarterback Nolan Grooms's pass was intercepted in the end zone, sealing the streak-snapping victory for UConn.

SI Recommends

UConn interim head coach Lou Spanos, who took over the program after the first two games of this season, earned his first career victory.

The Huskies will return to action on Oct. 22 against Middle Tennessee. 

More College Football:

YOU MAY LIKE

uconn-football
College Football

UConn Defeats Yale, Earns First Victory in 721 Days

The Huskies snapped an 11-game losing streak and ended the second-longest period without a win in the nation.

Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate after the Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Play
College Football

How The Hawkeye's Children's Hospital Tradition Began

The iconic Iowa football wave started in 2017 when the children's hospital next door was completed.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Salah's Wonder Goal Highlights Impeccable Run of Form

For the second straight match, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah scored a goal-of-the-year contender in a 5-0 win vs. Watford.

bravescelebrate-H
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Who's Going to Win the NLCS?

Will it be the Dodgers or the Braves representing the National League in the World Series?

Lamar Jackson throwing for the Ravens.
College Football

Louisville Shocks Jackson With News of Jersey Retirement

Louisville surprised Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with news that the university will retire his No. 8 jersey on Nov. 13 when the Cardinals host Syracuse.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections (2021)

Najee Harris sits atop the Week 6 running back rankings as the Steelers host the Seahawks during Sunday Night Football.

1-carlos-correa-hr
MLB

Carlos Correa's Seventh-Inning Homer Is A Masterpiece

What the shortstop accomplished on Friday against the Red Sox is one of the most difficult tricks for a hitter to pull off. And yet, he succeeded with so little room to triumph.