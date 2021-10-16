UConn Defeats Yale, Earns First Victory in 721 Days

UConn finally did it. The Huskies, who entered their game against FCS Yale as four-point underdogs, picked up their first win since October 2019, defeating the Bulldogs 21–15.

The Huskies (1–7) snapped an 11-game losing streak to end the second-longest losing streak in the nation (Arizona hasn't won since Oct. 5, 2019.

That doesn't mean UConn didn't make things interesting. Yale made things a six-point game with 4:30 to play, then forced a three-and-out. On the final drive, the Bulldogs marched down to the Huskies' 30-yard line before quarterback Nolan Grooms's pass was intercepted in the end zone, sealing the streak-snapping victory for UConn.

UConn interim head coach Lou Spanos, who took over the program after the first two games of this season, earned his first career victory.

The Huskies will return to action on Oct. 22 against Middle Tennessee.

