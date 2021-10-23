Walton Delivers in Delightful 'College Gameday' Appearance

October 23, 2021
Bill Walton Delivers Delightful Picks in 'College Gameday' Appearance

Bill Walton's time at ESPN as a college basketball analyst has delivered plenty of memorable moments over the last decade, and he didn't disappoint on Saturday as he took his insights to the gridiron. 

Walton delivered an epic performance on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday, held in Los Angeles before UCLA faces Oregon. Walton, of course, picked his alma mater to beat the Ducks, joining ESPN legend Lee Corso. 

Walton's pick of the Bruins was far from the highlight of Saturday's appearance. The Hall-of-Fame center imitated a cougar as he picked BYU's matchup vs. Washington State, and he issued his own notes on the Nick Rolovich controversy in Pullman. We'll step aside and let you watch the best of Walton from Saturday below.

Walton will be at the Rose Bowl on Saturday as UCLA hosts No. 10 Oregon. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. 

