Rolovich to Pursue Legal Action After Washington State Firing

October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Rolovich to Pursue Legal Action Over Washington State Firing

Author:

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich will pursue legal action against the university after he was fired on Monday for violating the state's COVID-19 mandate

After Washington governor Jay Inslee announced the state mandate in August, state employees had until Oct. 18 to comply. Rolovich, who previously said he would follow the vaccine mandate after holding out, was subsequently fired as the deadline passed without the coach receiving the vaccine.

The crux of Rolovich's legal argument appears to be based on the religious exemption he applied for which was denied on Monday along with "discriminatory and vindictive behavior" from Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, Rolovich's lawyer Brian Fahling said. 

“It is a tragic and damning commentary on our culture, and more specifically, on Chun, that Coach Rolovich has been derided, demonized, and ultimately fired from his job, merely for being devout in his Catholic faith,” Fahling wrote in a statement.

SI Recommends

"... Since at least April, it became clear that Chun had already determined that Coach Rolovich would be fired.  Chun’s animus towards Coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious beliefs, and Chun’s dishonesty at the expense of Coach Rolovich during the past year is damning and will be thoroughly detailed in litigation."

The statement did not elaborate upon what restitutions Rolovich would be seeking. The coach went 5-6 during his tenure at Washington State after arriving from Hawaii in 2020.

According to Yahoo Sports, Rolovich had three years and about $9 million left on his contract when his contract was terminated with cause, meaning the university does not plan to pay him. 

Assistant coaches Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber were also fired. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jake Dickert has since taken over the program as acting head coach. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich on the sidelines
College Football

Rolovich to Pursue Legal Action After Washington State Firing

Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich will pursue legal action against the university after he was fired for violating the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

USATSI_16978276 (1)
NFL

Baker Mayfield Out Thursday vs. Broncos (Shoulder)

Thursday will be the first game Mayfield misses in his professional career.

SI_StartSit_102021_General
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em  Week 7: Kickers

Nick Folk is the kicker start of the week thanks to a great matchup against the consistently underwhelming Jets.

aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Has A Lot To Say About "Woke PC Culture"

Aaron Rodgers bizarrely ties woke culture into reaction to 'I own you' taunt

jalen-green-rockets-drive
NBA

Why the Rockets Believe in Their Backcourt of the Future

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are the new face of the franchise in Houston. Can they bring the Rockets back to relevance?

SI_StartSit_102021_QB
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are poised to light up the Football Team pass defense this week.

lebron-james-russell-westbrook
NBA

James Unconcerned With Westbrook's Opening-Night Struggles

LeBron James laughed off Russell Westbrook's struggles on Tuesday, telling the point guard to "do something that can put a smile on his face."

Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections (2021)

Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard is ranked very high in this week's rankings and projections.