Taylor Lewan Says Wolverines Will Beat Spartans in Rivalry

Former Wolverines tackle Taylor Lewan shared some spicy thoughts on Friday ahead of Saturday's game between Michigan (7–0) and Michigan State (7–0) for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Does Lewan believe the Wolverines will dominate the Spartans in a Big Ten East battle of undefeated teams?

"Michigan State is our little brother," Lewan told reporters.

Michigan enters Saturday's game leading the all-time series 71-37-5 against Michigan State. In East Lansing, the Wolverines are 21-14-2. However, since 2008, the Spartans are 9–4 versus the Wolverines, including a 27–24 MSU win against Michigan in Ann Arbor last season.

Don't remind Lewan of that, the now Titans tackle who played for the Wolverines from 2009 to '13. But, the three-time Pro Bowler believes Michigan will take a major step forward in a victory with the help of its defense.

"I'm not here to talk about when I was there, I am here to talk about now," Lewan told reporters. "Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country—I'm not here to talk about Georgia as No. 1—Michigan, the boys in blue, are the No. 2 defense in the country."

Offensively, the Wolverines have used a balance attack this season, averaging 189.6 yards through the air while recording 253.3 (ranked in the top 10 nationally) on the ground.

"Our offense, they say we're run heavy, they say we do that, but our pass game is really coming along," Lewan said. "Overall, Michigan State is going to get donkied at home in East Lansing, whatever that po-dunk a-- town is, they're going down.

"Michigan is going home, taking Paul Bunyan and kindly, I am not going to say the F word, but ... Michigan State, not going to say the F word, but ... Michigan State."

The Spartans will rely on Wake Forest transfer running back Kenneth Walker III in Saturday's game. Walker has rushed for 997 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The winner of the game will sit atop of the East division. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.

