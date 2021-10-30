Iowa’s Putrid Offense In Loss to Badgers Derails CFP Hopes

Iowa's putrid offense seemed to not fully get out of bed and off the bus on Saturday in its 27–7 loss to Wisconsin.

Tallying just 156 total offensive yards—and only 24 on the ground—is one way to derail your College Football Playoff dreams. This marks the Badgers' second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent while it's the Hawkeyes' second loss in a row.

Wisconsin limited Iowa to just 2.8 yards per play—including a measly 17 total yards in the first half—and forced three turnovers. It held a commanding 20–0 halftime lead, and Iowa's sole touchdown came in garbage time from quarterback Spencer Petras, who tallied minus-21 yards rushing on Saturday.

The Badgers largely relied on the run game in the win, racking up 166 yards rushing with Braelon Allen leading the team with 104 yards on 20 attempts.

Iowa's dreams are now all but dashed after failing to establish a functioning offense. Since rising to No. 2 in the country, the Hawkeyes have been outscored 51–14 in their two games. Petras faltered again against Wisconsin, completing nine of 19 pass attempts for 93 yards and was sacked five times as center Tyler Linderbaum remained one of the only consistent offensive line performers.

As of Saturday afternoon, Minnesota (5–2, 3–1) leads the Big Ten West despite losing to Bowling Green earlier this season.

