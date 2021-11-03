Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
NCAAF
College Football Playoff Chairman Explains Why Cincinnati Isn't in the Top 4

Author:

Buoyed by their Oct. 2 win at Notre Dame and No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll, Cincinnati appeared poised to be slotted highly in Tuesday's inaugural College Football Playoff ranking reveal. Instead, the Bearcats are on the outside looking in.

Cincinnati clocked in at No. 6 in the initial poll, two spots outside of the projected playoff field and behind two one-loss teams in No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Oregon. When asked for clarity about how the committee reached the conclusion to rank Cincinnati so low, CFP chairman Gary Barta pointed to the Bearcats' strength of schedule.

"The committee has great respect for Cincy. The win at Notre Dame was a really impressive win," Barta said. "When you look at who they've played after that, who else did they beat?"

Barta, who is the athletic director at Iowa, pointed to Cincinnati's last two wins: a seven-point victory over Navy and a 31-12 win over Tulane, two opponents who are a combined 3-13.

While the No. 6 ranking surprised many, it does represent a bit of history, as no other Group of Five team has ever reached that high a spot in the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff system. Cincinnati's No. 6 rank is also tied for the lowest CFP rank for a team ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With no other ranked teams remaining on their schedule, the question of whether or not Cincinnati had opportunities to improve its status was posed to Barta.

"We don't talk about a ceiling at all," Barta said. "We look at what's happened so far, we don't project ahead...Cincinnati earned their way to the No. 6 spot in being undefeated and with that big win at Notre Dame. We haven't talked at all about a ceiling."

The college football world had plenty to say about Cincinnati's No. 6 ranking. Check out some of the responses below:

