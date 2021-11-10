Deion Sanders Announces He's Finally Out of the Hospital

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
NCAAF
Deion Sanders Announces He's Out of the Hospital After Surgery Complications

Author:

Deion Sanders took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce that he is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.

The former Cowboys star was hospitalized at the end of October due to complications following his foot surgery on Oct. 22. Sanders has missed Jackson State's last three games

"Tiger Nation!! Your non-stop love and support through these past few weeks have been a tremendous blessing and I cannot thank you enough," Sanders posted on his social media channels. "As you know there have been some complications following my foot surgery, but it brings me so much joy to tell you that I'm now out of the hospital and on my path that we started together. 

"I promise you I'm going to be smart and continue to adhere to my wonderful team of doctors' orders."

On Monday, interim coach Gary Harrell told the Clarion-Ledger that he spoke to Sanders and that the coach was holding out hope to return for this weekend's game against Southern. 

Jackson State is undefeated and first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) after winning the last three games without Sanders on the sidelines. In the meantime, Sanders was also reportedly interviewed by TCU for its vacant head coaching position

When Sanders makes his official return, Coach Prime said he will have a new set of wheels after using a motorized scooter earlier in the season.

"Don't be surprised when you see me back on the field in a new whip," Sanders wrote. 

