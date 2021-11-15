Jimbo Fisher Shoots Down Rumored Interest in LSU Job

From the moment news broke LSU and Ed Orgeron will be parting ways after the 2021 season, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's name has been on just about every list of potential replacements. During a press conference Monday, following his team's loss at Ole Miss, Fisher reiterated he doesn't plan to leave College Station for Baton Rouge.

It isn't hard to see the factors that lead some to believe Fisher could jump for LSU, even with an extremely lucrative contract at Texas A&M. He coached at LSU under Nick Saban and Les Miles from 2000 to '06 as offensive coordinator, and LSU's athletic director Scott Woodward came from A&M, where he hired Fisher away from Florida State.

Fisher was asked about the LSU opening in October, after the Orgeron news broke. "I love being here," he said. "This is the job I wanted. I got a great contract, I have an unbelievable chancellor, unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We're building something."

On Monday, he went into more detail about why he doesn't see himself swapping SEC West jobs, and one major factor is the incoming 2022 Aggies recruiting class.

"I've told everybody I'm staying here, and I've told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M," Fisher said. "We're going to recruit an unbelievable class this year. So I'm either the dumbest human being on God's Earth, who's going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and play against them.

"If I did you ought to say, 'That's the dumbest human being, I don't want him to be my coach.' We're going to recruit a heck of a class," he continued.

The Aggies currently have 17 players committed in the 2022 class, including four SI99 recruits: defensive lineman Walter Nolen, quarterback Conner Weigman, edge rusher Malick Sylla, and tight end Donovan Green. In the latest SI All-American recruiting rankings update, Fisher's class is slotted in at No. 8.

"I want to be at A&M, I plan on being at A&M, I ain't going nowhere," Fisher continued. "I don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here. Is that clean enough?"

Coaches have made moves after giving proclamations like that before, but it was certainly a strong one.

