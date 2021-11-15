Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jimbo Fisher Shoots Down Rumored Interest in LSU Job

Author:

From the moment news broke LSU and Ed Orgeron will be parting ways after the 2021 season, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's name has been on just about every list of potential replacements. During a press conference Monday, following his team's loss at Ole Miss, Fisher reiterated he doesn't plan to leave College Station for Baton Rouge.

It isn't hard to see the factors that lead some to believe Fisher could jump for LSU, even with an extremely lucrative contract at Texas A&M. He coached at LSU under Nick Saban and Les Miles from 2000 to '06 as offensive coordinator, and LSU's athletic director Scott Woodward came from A&M, where he hired Fisher away from Florida State.

Fisher was asked about the LSU opening in October, after the Orgeron news broke. "I love being here," he said. "This is the job I wanted. I got a great contract, I have an unbelievable chancellor, unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We're building something."

On Monday, he went into more detail about why he doesn't see himself swapping SEC West jobs, and one major factor is the incoming 2022 Aggies recruiting class.

"I've told everybody I'm staying here, and I've told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M," Fisher said. "We're going to recruit an unbelievable class this year. So I'm either the dumbest human being on God's Earth, who's going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and play against them.

"If I did you ought to say, 'That's the dumbest human being, I don't want him to be my coach.' We're going to recruit a heck of a class," he continued.

SI Recommends

The Aggies currently have 17 players committed in the 2022 class, including four SI99 recruits: defensive lineman Walter Nolen, quarterback Conner Weigman, edge rusher Malick Sylla, and tight end Donovan Green. In the latest SI All-American recruiting rankings update, Fisher's class is slotted in at No. 8. 

"I want to be at A&M, I plan on being at A&M, I ain't going nowhere," Fisher continued. "I don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here. Is that clean enough?"

Coaches have made moves after giving proclamations like that before, but it was certainly a strong one. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Texas A&M Aggies, visit All Aggies.

YOU MAY LIKE

England qualifies for the 2022 World Cup
Soccer

England Has the World Cup to Prove It Hasn't Hit Its Ceiling

After reaching the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the Euro 2020 final, England is close. But is taking that last step attainable for this group?

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Shoots Down Rumored Interest in LSU Job

He spent seven years at LSU earlier in his coaching career.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin stands at a podium.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Emails Reveal Florida AD Acknowledged Ex-WBB Coach's Toxic Culture

A report published Monday by The Independent Florida Alligator shows that Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin was made aware of the toxic culture within the school's women's basketball program by 2019.

Zlatan Ibrahimović during a match for Sweden.
Soccer

Zlatan Suspended for World Cup Playoff Match After Violent Hit

Sweden will have to play without Ibrahimović in its World Cup playoff semifinal in March.

A Packers flag.
NFL

Packers Offer Stocks for First Time in 10 Years

This is just the sixth time in team history the Packers are making this offer.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), slams the ball after been sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which NFL Team Would You Bet to Have the Best Regular Season Record?

Our betting experts pick which teams they would bet to finish with the best regular season record.

Bianca Belair holds Sasha Banks up in a one-handed military press
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Patiently Awaits Her Return to the Title Picture

“When it’s not your time, you should give a round of applause for those who earned that spot.”

Washington coach Jimmy Lake
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Lake’s Firing Stands Out for Swiftness

The development adds to the track record of what’s afforded to Black coaches in the sport's annual carousel.