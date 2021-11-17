For the second consecutive week, Michigan was ranked ahead of Michigan State in the College Football Playoff committee's weekly rankings release. This time, committee chairman Gary Barta's explanation for such a result drew even more raised eyebrows.

Michigan State beat Michigan, 37-33, at home on Oct. 30, though that result was not enough to convince the committee members the Spartans are the better side. As Barta put it, watching the games is not the end-all, be-all of the discussion.

Michigan ranks 25th nationally in scoring, one spot ahead of Michigan State. The Wolverines are fourth in scoring defense (16.1 points allowed per game) while the Spartans are 40th (22.5). A week after beating Michigan, Michigan State was upset at Purdue, 40-29.

Michigan State will get a chance to improve its playoff resumé this week with a road trip to No. 4 Ohio State. Michigan travels to Maryland this Saturday, followed by a home game against the Buckeyes on Nov. 27 to conclude the regular season.

