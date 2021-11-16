Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Lincoln Riley on LSU Coaching Rumors: 'I Coach at the University of Oklahoma'

Author:

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made it clear on Tuesday that he wants to remain in Norman coaching the Sooners instead of taking his talents to Baton Rouge.

Riley, in his fifth year as the Sooners head coach, was rumored as a name of interest to be LSU's next football coach as Ed Orgeron will not return for the 2022 football season as the Tigers head coach.

“I coach at the University of Oklahoma," Riley said. "You know how I feel about this place [Oklahoma] and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed."

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1) are coming off a 27-14 loss to Baylor on Saturday, which put a damper on their College Football Playoff hopes. Baylor (8-2, 5-2) earned its first victory against Oklahoma since 2014.

After the game, Riley expressed his displeasure for Baylor head coach Dave Aranda's decision to kick a field goal with a 24-14 lead with one second remaining in the game.

Aranda made the decision to earn the points and increase the margin of victory to 13 because the Big 12's tiebreaker procedures are margins of victory.

"I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal. I don't agree with it," Riley said, per ESPN's Dave Wilson. "And I still think above all else, there's a code of sportsmanship that I believe in. I wouldn't have done it. But that's his decision, that's his football team."

The Bears' victory against the Sooners kept their Big 12 title game hopes alive. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1) both sit with one loss in conference play with Baylor sitting in third place. 

The Sooners will face Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at noon on Saturday. 

