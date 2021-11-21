Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
NCAAF
Ohio State Jumps Alabama, Cincinnati in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Author:

Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama and Cincinnati and moved into second in the latest AP Top 25 poll after its dominant 56–7 win over then-No. 7 Michigan State

Only three teams in the AP Top 25 lost on Saturday. However, two of those teams were in the top 10 (Oregon and Michigan State), while the other (Arkansas) lost to No. 2 Alabama in a one-possession game. Each lost to other teams in the Top 25.

With the win over Oregon, Utah moved up from No. 24 to 16 while the Ducks head to No. 11. Arkansas dropped to No. 25 and Michigan State went down 12th after its second loss in three weeks. 

Georgia remains a unanimous selection atop the poll for the seventh straight week after beating Charleston Southern 56–7 on Saturday. A week after being passed by Alabama in the AP poll, Cincinnati continued its undefeated season with an easy 48–14 win over SMU on senior day.

Now without Oregon in their way, will this finally be the Bearcats' long-awaited vault into the College Football Playoff? That will be for Tuesday's CFP rankings to determine, but the path is clear despite dropping to fourth in the AP poll. 

Notre Dame fills out the top five at No. 5 while no new teams entered the poll this week. 

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. UTSA
  16. Utah
  17. Iowa
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Houston
  20. Pitt
  21. Wake Forest
  22. San Diego State
  23. Lousiana-Lafayette
  24. NC State
  25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

