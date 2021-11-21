Ohio State Jumps Alabama, Cincinnati in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama and Cincinnati and moved into second in the latest AP Top 25 poll after its dominant 56–7 win over then-No. 7 Michigan State.

Only three teams in the AP Top 25 lost on Saturday. However, two of those teams were in the top 10 (Oregon and Michigan State), while the other (Arkansas) lost to No. 2 Alabama in a one-possession game. Each lost to other teams in the Top 25.

With the win over Oregon, Utah moved up from No. 24 to 16 while the Ducks head to No. 11. Arkansas dropped to No. 25 and Michigan State went down 12th after its second loss in three weeks.

Georgia remains a unanimous selection atop the poll for the seventh straight week after beating Charleston Southern 56–7 on Saturday. A week after being passed by Alabama in the AP poll, Cincinnati continued its undefeated season with an easy 48–14 win over SMU on senior day.

Now without Oregon in their way, will this finally be the Bearcats' long-awaited vault into the College Football Playoff? That will be for Tuesday's CFP rankings to determine, but the path is clear despite dropping to fourth in the AP poll.

Notre Dame fills out the top five at No. 5 while no new teams entered the poll this week.

AP Top 25

Georgia (62) Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State BYU Texas A&M UTSA Utah Iowa Wisconsin Houston Pitt Wake Forest San Diego State Lousiana-Lafayette NC State Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

