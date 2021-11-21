Even Dan Mullen's Press Conference After the Mizzou Loss Was a Disaster
In the COVID-19 world, Zoom has become a household appliance at this point. This is especially true in the sports world since most media sessions are done virtually these days. But even after almost two years in the pandemic, some people don't know how to mute their mics.
After Florida's 24–23 overtime loss to the Missouri, coach Dan Mullen's postgame zoom press conference was delayed because a local radio station didn't know how to mute—adding insult to injury to a coach and program in hot water.
For whatever reason, this went on and Mullen had to step away from the press conference because nobody could hear anything.
Albeit it a funny scene, it was appropriate for the nightmarish campaign Mullen and company are having. The Gators fell to 5–6 and will look to earn bowl eligibility next week against the Seminoles in the regular season finale.
