After winning the weekend's Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Purdue soared into the top three of this week's men's AP Top 25 college basketball rankings. Gonzaga and UCLA held their spots at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, heading into their Tuesday showdown in Las Vegas.

The Boilermakers beat both North Carolina and Villanova to capture the tournament crown, adding an early top-10 win to their résumé with the victory over the Wildcats.

Duke also rose in the poll, entering the top five thanks to Villanova's loss and a two-loss week by Michigan. The Wolverines, No. 4 last week, tumbled to No. 20 after a home defeat to Seton Hall and a neutral-site loss to Arizona.

The 10th spot in the poll saw a tie between SEC foes Alabama and Kentucky. Atlantic-10 team St. Bonaventure is up to No. 16 after starting the season 5–0, including wins over Clemson and Marquette, while Seton Hall enters the poll after defeating Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The full AP top 25 (as of Nov. 22):

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Duke

6. Baylor

7. Villanova

8. Texas

9. Memphis

T-10. Alabama

T-10. Kentucky

12. Houston

13. Arkansas

14. Illinois

15. Tennessee

16. St. Bonaventure

17. Arizona

18. BYU

19. Auburn

20. Michigan

21. Seton Hall

22. UConn

23. Florida

24. USC

25. Xavier

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida State 4, Mississippi State 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

