November 22, 2021
NCAAB
Purdue, Duke Rise Into Top Five of Men's AP Top 25 Poll

After winning the weekend's Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Purdue soared into the top three of this week's men's AP Top 25 college basketball rankings. Gonzaga and UCLA held their spots at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, heading into their Tuesday showdown in Las Vegas.

The Boilermakers beat both North Carolina and Villanova to capture the tournament crown, adding an early top-10 win to their résumé with the victory over the Wildcats.

Duke also rose in the poll, entering the top five thanks to Villanova's loss and a two-loss week by Michigan. The Wolverines, No. 4 last week, tumbled to No. 20 after a home defeat to Seton Hall and a neutral-site loss to Arizona.

The 10th spot in the poll saw a tie between SEC foes Alabama and Kentucky. Atlantic-10 team St. Bonaventure is up to No. 16 after starting the season 5–0, including wins over Clemson and Marquette, while Seton Hall enters the poll after defeating Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The full AP top 25 (as of Nov. 22):

1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Purdue
4. Kansas
5. Duke
6. Baylor
7. Villanova
8. Texas
9. Memphis
T-10. Alabama
T-10. Kentucky
12. Houston
13. Arkansas
14. Illinois
15. Tennessee
16. St. Bonaventure
17. Arizona
18. BYU
19. Auburn
20. Michigan
21. Seton Hall
22. UConn
23. Florida
24. USC
25. Xavier

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida State 4, Mississippi State 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

