Penn State is expected to sign James Franklin to an enhanced deal on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. The school's board of trustees compensation subcommittee is meeting and an offer is expected to be made.

Franklin's name has been a constant on the college football rumor mill. With the Nittany Lions sitting at 7–4 and unranked, Franklin's desire to stay with Penn State has been questioned. Franklin is in the the second year of a six-year contract he signed in 2020 but that hasn't stopped him from being named as a possible candidate at several high-profile programs.

LSU, Florida and USC are just three openings that are conducting a national search to find a new head coach. After the team's 28–0 win over Rutgers this weekend, Franklin was asked about reports that he told the State College Quarterback Club that he's "not going anywhere."

"I made that statement because I thought something was going to happen a little bit sooner," he said. "Tuesday, we can talk about that as much as you guys want to talk about that. These things are much more complicated than simple yes or no answers."

Franklin has been coaching at Penn State since 2014 and has compiled a 67–32 record while in Happy Valley.

