Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: James Franklin Expected to Sign Enhanced Contract With Penn State

Author:

Penn State is expected to sign James Franklin to an enhanced deal on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. The school's board of trustees compensation subcommittee is meeting and an offer is expected to be made. 

Franklin's name has been a constant on the college football rumor mill. With the Nittany Lions sitting at 7–4 and unranked, Franklin's desire to stay with Penn State has been questioned. Franklin is in the the second year of a six-year contract he signed in 2020 but that hasn't stopped him from being named as a possible candidate at several high-profile programs. 

LSU, Florida and USC are just three openings that are conducting a national search to find a new head coach. After the team's 28–0 win over Rutgers this weekend, Franklin was asked about reports that he told the State College Quarterback Club that he's "not going anywhere." 

SI Recommends

"I made that statement because I thought something was going to happen a little bit sooner," he said. "Tuesday, we can talk about that as much as you guys want to talk about that. These things are much more complicated than simple yes or no answers."

Franklin has been coaching at Penn State since 2014 and has compiled a 67–32 record while in Happy Valley. 

More College Football Coverage: 

Fore more Penn State news, head over to All Penn State.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry plays defense
NBA

Introducing Stephen Curry: Defensive Stopper

The greatest shooter in NBA history is emerging as an impact defensive piece.

Qatar-World-Cup-Trophy-2022
Soccer

World Cup Host Qatar Used ex-CIA Officer to Spy on FIFA

A new scandal has emerged ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline.
NFL

'Fire Nagy' Chant Broke Out at Bears Coach's Sons' Game

Nagy was watching his sons' high school football playoff game.

nicole-jeter-west-100-influential
Olympics

How Nicole Jeter West Is Making Her Mark in Sports Business

The longtime executive details her career journey to her current role as the head of marketing and brand engagement for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Dwight Howard Lakers
Play
Betting

SO/UP Picks and Betting Analysis for Lakers-Knicks, Nuggets-Trail Blazers

The Lakers are the worst team in the NBA Against The Spread (ATS). Can they cover on the road without LeBron James?

bill-belichick-appreciation-without-tom-brady
Play
NFL

Belichick's 2021 Nearly As Impressive As Brady's 2020

Neither man would compare a division title to a Super Bowl, but if the Patriots can hold off the Bills, we should recognize what an achievement that would be.

Cam Newton
Betting

NFL Week 11 Recap and a Big Day for College Hoops and Football

England's Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate
Soccer

Southgate Extends England Contract Through 2024

The England manager will stay on through the next European Championship after extending his stay for two further years.