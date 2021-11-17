The third College Football Playoff ranking of the season was released on Tuesday with Georgia remaining at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

After the Bulldogs, the rest of the top seven includes Alabama (9–1), Oregon (9–1), Ohio State (9–1), Cincinnati (10–0), Michigan (9–1) and Michigan State (9–1), which remained a spot below the Wolverines despite a head-to-head victory over their in-state rivals in October. Wake Forest moved into the top 10 for the first time in school history after a 45–42 victory over NC State, which fell four spots to No. 20.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs at 10–0 after a whopping 41-17 victory against Tennessee. With the win over the Volunteers, the Bulldogs finished their SEC schedule with an 8–0 record for the first time in school history. UGA continues to lead the nation in scoring defense (allowing 7.6 points per game) and has only trailed four times this season.

Alabama took care of business against New Mexico State, 59-3, on Saturday but the Crimson Tide will get an SEC West test on Saturday against Arkansas. Oregon came up with a huge second-half performance to secure a victory against Washington State. The Ducks will go on the road this week for a battle against Pac-12 South leader in Utah.

It was a high-powered offensive performance in the Buckeyes' 59-31 victory against Purdue. Ohio State will look to earn two victories against top-10 opponents—a matchup against Michigan State on Saturday and Michigan on Nov. 27—to end the regular season.

Cincinnati will look to remain perfect on the season, with SMU coming up this weekend while Michigan will go on the road to face Maryland in Big 10 East competition.

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below.

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Notre Dame Oklahoma State Wake Forest Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma BYU Wisconsin Texas A&M Iowa Pittsburgh San Diego State NC State Arkansas UTSA Utah Houston Mississippi State

More College Football Coverage: