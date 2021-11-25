Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
The Game, Bedlam, and The Egg Bowl Give Bettors A Lot to be Thankful For
The Game, Bedlam, and The Egg Bowl Give Bettors A Lot to be Thankful For
Publish date:

College Football Week 13 Picks: Michigan-Ohio State Headlines Rivalry Week

Author:

The final week of the 2021 college football regular season is here, and it's headlined by arguably the year's biggest game yet—No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Big Ten East foes will renew their storied rivalry after the 2020 edition was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Buckeyes have won eight straight in the series, including all five of the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan. This year's matchup could be a playoff eliminator, with both teams coming in at 10–1. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP.

Elsewhere, No. 7 Oklahoma State aims to beat Oklahoma in Bedlam for the first time since 2014, Auburn will host rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl, and Ole Miss and Mississippi State will meet in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. Plus, Wisconsin and Minnesota will battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe and both Oregon vs. Oregon State and Washington State vs. Washington could determine the Pac-12 North (the Ducks would clinch it by beating the Beavers).

Week 13 Best Bets: Composite Rankings Pick the Winners

SI Recommends

Who has the edge in 16 Week 13 games? Our picks are below.

Standings to Date:

John Garcia: 125–68
Molly Geary: 124–69
Ross Dellenger: 117–76
Pat Forde: 111–82
Richard Johnson: 109–84

Week 13 straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

 After Year Without The Game, Ohio State's Raring to Go
• For Cincinnati, Opportunity of a Lifetime Is Within Reach
• The Eight Teams That Can Still Win the National Title

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a gain past Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers Rams
NFL

NFL Week 12 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes its picks for Steelers-Bengals, Rams-Packers, Vikings-49ers and more.

Nov 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) walks off the court after being ejected from the game during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

LeBron James Doesn't Think Suspension Was Warranted

James said his elbow on Detroit's Isaiah Stewart was accidental following Wednesday night's overtime win over the Pacers in which James scored 39 points.

lebron james fans
NBA

LeBron Gets Two Pacers Fans Ejected as Lakers Win in OT

James called an official over and pointed out two fans sitting court side in the waning minutes of the Lakers's 124–116 win.

nick saban
College Football

Nick Saban Calls Out 'Self-Absorbed' Alabama Fans

During his weekly live stream show, Saban went on a rant after being asked a question about why Alabama doesn't win games by bigger margins.

Johnny Davis #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket against Logan Johnson #0 of the St. Mary's Gaels during the championship game of the 2021 Maui Invitational basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wisconsin won 61-55.
College Basketball

Wisconsin Displays Unique Togetherness in Maui Invitational Win

Johnny Davis's breakout performance and a full squad effort showed the Badgers are ready to compete with the Big Ten's best.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Spartans' loss to Ohio State. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
College Football

Tucker, Michigan State Finalize Reportedly Historic Contract

MSU had reportedly prepared an offer that would make Tucker the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports.

aaron rodgers (1)
NFL

Rodgers Misidentified Author of the WSJ's 'COVID Toe' Story

Aaron Rodgers kicked off a cycle of confusion after joking about having "COVID toe", then misidentified the reporter of the story that took his joke seriously.

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL

Reporter Corrects Rodgers: 'I Do Not Work for The Wall Street Journal'

The Packers quarterback misidentified independent reporter Molly Knight as the writer of The Wall Street Journal's 'COVID toe' story.