The final week of the 2021 college football regular season is here, and it's headlined by arguably the year's biggest game yet—No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Big Ten East foes will renew their storied rivalry after the 2020 edition was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Buckeyes have won eight straight in the series, including all five of the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan. This year's matchup could be a playoff eliminator, with both teams coming in at 10–1. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP.

Elsewhere, No. 7 Oklahoma State aims to beat Oklahoma in Bedlam for the first time since 2014, Auburn will host rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl, and Ole Miss and Mississippi State will meet in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. Plus, Wisconsin and Minnesota will battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe and both Oregon vs. Oregon State and Washington State vs. Washington could determine the Pac-12 North (the Ducks would clinch it by beating the Beavers).

Week 13 Best Bets: Composite Rankings Pick the Winners

Who has the edge in 16 Week 13 games? Our picks are below.

John Garcia: 125–68

Molly Geary: 124–69

Ross Dellenger: 117–76

Pat Forde: 111–82

Richard Johnson: 109–84

Week 13 straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

• After Year Without The Game, Ohio State's Raring to Go

• For Cincinnati, Opportunity of a Lifetime Is Within Reach

• The Eight Teams That Can Still Win the National Title