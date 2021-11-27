Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Florida, Florida State Got Chippy Ahead Of the Sunshine Showdown

Author:

Things got a little chippy in the Swamp on Saturday ahead of the Sunshine Showdown. 

Nearly 30 minutes before kickoff, players from both Florida and Florida State met face to face near the Seminoles sideline. It has not been reported who started the confrontation between the rivals.

The tense moment between the two programs was brief, as officials separated players to their designated end zones at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before things escalated. 

Florida (5-6, 2-6 in SEC) will look to earn its sixth win of the season for bowl eligibility under interim football coach Greg Knox, who stepped in for the Gators after the program parted ways with Dan Mullen on Nov. 21 following the 24-23 loss to Missouri last Saturday. 

SI Recommends

The Gators entered Saturday's game as winners of the last two matchups in the rivalry. Each of the last five games in the rivalry have been won by an average of 16 points. Since 2007, the only game that has been decided by single digits point margin was in 2014 when the Seminoles defeated the Gators, 24-19, in Tallahassee. Prior to 2018, Florida State had won five consecutive games against Florida.

However, Florida State (5-6) won five of its last seven games entering its matchup against Florida, the Seminoles' most wins over a seven-game stretch since FSU's 2017 season. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Florida Gators, head over to All Gators.

YOU MAY LIKE

ohio-state-michigan
College Football

Only One FOX Analyst Took Michigan Over Ohio State

The Wolverines have someone in their corner.

kareem-hunt
Play
NFL

Kareem Hunt Officially Activated From Injured Reserve

The Browns' running back had been on injured reserve since Oct. 19 due to a calf injury.

Mario Eugenio
Play
College Football

Cincinnati Reels in First SI99 Commitment in Mario Eugenio

SI99 pass rusher from Tampa picks Cincinnati over Power 5 offers

lee-corso-college-gameday-headgear-picks-age.jpg
College Football

Lee Corso On Cincinnati: 'They're Lousy'

The analyst and former head coach is not a fan of including Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff.

zags-duke-game-op-3
College Basketball

Duke Flexes Depth, Energy of Legitimate Title Favorite

Paolo Banchero and the Blue Devils used a stingy defense and fast-paced offense to sprint past the top-ranked Zags.

starling-marte
MLB

Report: Mets' Big Free Agency Day Headlined by Marte, Escobar

Starling Marte's new deal with New York is reportedly worth $78 million.

Ja Morant
NBA

Ja Morant Suffers Sprained Left Knee Injury vs. Hawks

Morant didn't return after suffering the injury in the final minutes of the first quarter.

nc-state
College Football

NC State Scores Twice in Final Two Minutes to Shock UNC

Things went down to the wire in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday night.