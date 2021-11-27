The tension was still palpable during Ohio State-Michigan after the two programs nearly brawled during halftime, and tempers were lost after a helmet was ripped off.

Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown yanked the helmet off Michigan receiver Roman Wilson during the third quarter as the Wolverines were pounding on the end zone doors after a run to the one-yard line. Wilson held onto Brown's feet after the play, and the Buckeye retaliated, ripping off the Michigan receiver's helmet.

Wolverine players, including multiple offensive linemen, came running to Wilson's defense. Officials rushed to try to break it up as more players joined the scuffle, and they eventually regained control.

Brown received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, moving Michigan inches closer to the goal line. The Wolverines capitalized on the opportunity, scoring a touchdown to extend their lead to 28-13.

Michigan went on to beat Ohio State, marking its first win in the rivalry since 2011.

