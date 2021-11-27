Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Another Scuffle Ensues During Ohio State-Michigan After Helmet Ripped Off

Author:

The tension was still palpable during Ohio State-Michigan after the two programs nearly brawled during halftime, and tempers were lost after a helmet was ripped off. 

Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown yanked the helmet off Michigan receiver Roman Wilson during the third quarter as the Wolverines were pounding on the end zone doors after a run to the one-yard line. Wilson held onto Brown's feet after the play, and the Buckeye retaliated, ripping off the Michigan receiver's helmet. 

Wolverine players, including multiple offensive linemen, came running to Wilson's defense. Officials rushed to try to break it up as more players joined the scuffle, and they eventually regained control. 

SI Recommends

Brown received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, moving Michigan inches closer to the goal line. The Wolverines capitalized on the opportunity, scoring a touchdown to extend their lead to 28-13. 

Michigan went on to beat Ohio State, marking its first win in the rivalry since 2011.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tim tebow florida
College Football

RGIII Says Florida Should Hire Tebow as Next Head Coach

Louisiana coach Billy Napier has reportedly emerged as the lead candidate for the position.

Dillon Gabriel
College Football

UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Enters Transfer Portal

Gabriel's time at Central Florida has come to an end.

Ohio State at Michigan
College Football

When Did Michigan Last Beat Ohio State?

The Wolverines have the Buckeyes on the ropes in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

michigan-ohio state
College Football

OSU, Michigan Players Nearly Brawl In Tunnel During Halftime

The Buckeyes and Wolverines clashed with Michigan going into halftime with a 14–13 lead.

Napier paces the Louisiana sideline
College Football

Sources: Napier Emerges as Florida's Top Candidate

If a deal goes through, he would still coach Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship.

Aug 3, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Curley Culp arrives during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
NFL

NFL Hall of Fame DT Curley Culp Dies

Nearly two weeks ago, the former star defensive tackle announced he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
College Football

C.J. Stroud's TD Pass To Garrett Wilson Was a Beauty

The Ohio State QB put the ball where only his receiver could make a play on it.

logan-smothers
Extra Mustard

Nebraska OL Lifts QB's Head After INT in Show of Support

The Cornhuskers blew a 21–6 third-quarter lead vs. Iowa on Friday.