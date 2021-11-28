As expected following a 42–27 upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State, Michigan made the biggest move in the latest AP Top 25 poll, jumping from sixth to second.

Saturday's win was the Wolverines' first over their bitter rivals since 2011, and has Michigan on the verge of its first College Football Playoff appearance. Standing in the way is No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game after now-unranked Wisconsin's loss to Minnesota.

Oklahoma State also received a boost from its rivalry weekend with the Cowboys jumping up into fifth. They scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 13 Oklahoma and clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 9 Baylor.

Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team for the eighth week in a row after routing Georgia Tech, but the Bulldogs' SEC championship showdown with No. 4 Alabama awaits. The Crimson Tide barely survived the Iron Bowl on Saturday, needing four overtimes to overcome rival Auburn.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, heads into the AAC championship against No. 16 Houston ranked third in the poll, while Notre Dame fills out the top six. Clemson also makes an appearance back in the poll after starting the season in the top five.

AP Top 25

Georgia (62) Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State BYU Oklahoma Utah Iowa Houston Pitt Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette NC State Clemson Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

