November 28, 2021
NCAAF
Michigan, Oklahoma State Climb Latest AP Top 25 Poll Before Championship Weekend

As expected following a 42–27 upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State, Michigan made the biggest move in the latest AP Top 25 poll, jumping from sixth to second. 

Saturday's win was the Wolverines' first over their bitter rivals since 2011, and has Michigan on the verge of its first College Football Playoff appearance. Standing in the way is No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game after now-unranked Wisconsin's loss to Minnesota.  

Oklahoma State also received a boost from its rivalry weekend with the Cowboys jumping up into fifth. They scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 13 Oklahoma and clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 9 Baylor.

Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team for the eighth week in a row after routing Georgia Tech, but the Bulldogs' SEC championship showdown with No. 4 Alabama awaits. The Crimson Tide barely survived the Iron Bowl on Saturday, needing four overtimes to overcome rival Auburn

Cincinnati, meanwhile, heads into the AAC championship against No. 16 Houston ranked third in the poll, while Notre Dame fills out the top six. Clemson also makes an appearance back in the poll after starting the season in the top five. 

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Michigan
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Alabama
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Utah
  15. Iowa
  16. Houston
  17. Pitt
  18. Wake Forest
  19. San Diego State
  20. Louisiana-Lafayette
  21. NC State
  22. Clemson
  23. Arkansas
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Kentucky

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

