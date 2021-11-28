Nick Saban Dances in Alabama's Locker Room After Iron Bowl Win
As the old saying goes, to the victor go the spoils. For the normally reserved Alabama head coach Nick Saban, that means letting your hair down for just a bit to revel in a win for the ages.
No. 3 Alabama needed every inch to pull off a wild quadruple overtime win over Auburn on Saturday, 24-22, to keep the Tide's playoff hopes alive. The Alabama locker room was unsurprisingly a party scene after the win. What was less expected was Saban joining in on the fun.
Alabama trailed, 10-3, with 1:32 remaining and the ball on its own 3-yard line with no timeouts when quarterback Bryce Young engineered a 97-yard scoring drive to send the game into overtime. He found John Metchie III for the game-winning two-point conversion in the fourth overtime, improving Alabama to 11–1 on the season and giving himself a huge boost for his Heisman Trophy case.
SI Recommends
Alabama will face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game, where a win would ensure the Tide a spot in the College Football Playoff. Stay tuned to see what kind of moves the 70-year-old Saban pulls out if Alabama is able to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
More College Football Coverage:
- Alabama Rallies, Beats Auburn in 4OT to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
- Bryce Young Delivers Heisman Moment With Last-Minute Iron Bowl TD
- OSU, Michigan Players Players Nearly Brawl in Tunnel During Halftime
- Bama Central: What Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's Iron Bowl Win
For more Alabama coverage, head over to Bama Central.