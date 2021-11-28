Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Nick Saban Dances in Alabama's Locker Room After Iron Bowl Win

Author:

As the old saying goes, to the victor go the spoils. For the normally reserved Alabama head coach Nick Saban, that means letting your hair down for just a bit to revel in a win for the ages.

No. 3 Alabama needed every inch to pull off a wild quadruple overtime win over Auburn on Saturday, 24-22, to keep the Tide's playoff hopes alive. The Alabama locker room was unsurprisingly a party scene after the win. What was less expected was Saban joining in on the fun.

Alabama trailed, 10-3, with 1:32 remaining and the ball on its own 3-yard line with no timeouts when quarterback Bryce Young engineered a 97-yard scoring drive to send the game into overtime. He found John Metchie III for the game-winning two-point conversion in the fourth overtime, improving Alabama to 11–1 on the season and giving himself a huge boost for his Heisman Trophy case.

Alabama will face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game, where a win would ensure the Tide a spot in the College Football Playoff. Stay tuned to see what kind of moves the 70-year-old Saban pulls out if Alabama is able to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

For more Alabama coverage, head over to Bama Central.

