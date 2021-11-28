Multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated that Washington State's Jake Dickert will continue as head coach of the Cougars in 2022. On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

Things had been trending this direction for multiple weeks, with things very quiet on Washington State’s end throughout the industry while other jobs both came open and were filled since Nick Rolovich’s contract was terminated on Oct. 18. Dickert, who was named the interim coach that day, also made a convincing bid to keep the job.

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Dickert and his team have had plenty to deal with this season. Wide receiver Brandon Gray was wounded in a shooting in late September. Then, of course, came the news that Rolovich as well as four assistants were being fired due to their refusal to comply with the state of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But the Cougars did not fold the tent in the midst of adversity, going 3–2 since Rolovich was fired.

Dickert, who previously served as Wazzu's defensive coordinator, put a capper on his interim tenure with blowout wins over Arizona (44–18) and rival Washington (40–13) to end the regular season. At 7–5 overall, Washington State is eligible for a bowl.

