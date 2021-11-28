Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sources: Washington State to Name Jake Dickert Permanent Head Coach

Author:
and

Multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated that Washington State's Jake Dickert will continue as head coach of the Cougars in 2022. On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

Things had been trending this direction for multiple weeks, with things very quiet on Washington State’s end throughout the industry while other jobs both came open and were filled since Nick Rolovich’s contract was terminated on Oct. 18. Dickert, who was named the interim coach that day, also made a convincing bid to keep the job.

Washington State coach Jake Dickert

Dickert and his team have had plenty to deal with this season. Wide receiver Brandon Gray was wounded in a shooting in late September. Then, of course, came the news that Rolovich as well as four assistants were being fired due to their refusal to comply with the state of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But the Cougars did not fold the tent in the midst of adversity, going 3–2 since Rolovich was fired.

SI Recommends

Dickert, who previously served as Wazzu's defensive coordinator, put a capper on his interim tenure with blowout wins over Arizona (44–18) and rival Washington (40–13) to end the regular season. At 7–5 overall, Washington State is eligible for a bowl.

More College Football Coverage:

Sources: Napier Emerges as Florida's Top Target
• Michigan Finally Gets Its Moment vs. Ohio State
Harbaugh Throws Shade in Presser After Rivalry Win

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
College Football

Young Has Potential Heisman Moment With Late Iron Bowl TD

Could Alabama have another Heisman Trophy winner in its presence?

bryce young (1)
College Football

Alabama Rallies, Beats Auburn in 4OT to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Alabama had its back against the wall all game long, but Heisman hopeful Bryce Young rallied the Tide to a win for the ages.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins
College Football

Harbaugh, Michigan Finally Get Their Ohio State Win

The Wolverines' commanding performance is a jolt to the rivalry and a beacon of hope for the program.

DeVonta Smith with Alabama after winning the National Championship.
College Football

DeVonta Smith Not Happy With Alabama Offense vs. Auburn

Smith won the Heisman and a national title with the Tide last year.

adam frazier
MLB

Mariners Land All-Star 2B Adam Frazier in Trade With Padres

Frazier hit .305/.368/.411 for the Pirates and Padres last season, and was the starting National League second baseman in the All-Star Game.

Jameson Williams hitting Ja'Varrius Johnson.
College Football

Alabama Leading WR Jameson Williams Ejected From Iron Bowl

Williams was ejected for targeting after leading with the crown of his helmet while tackling on a special teams play.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson during the Ohio State game
College Football

Hutchinson Comments On Ohio State 'Disrespecting' Michigan

The Michigan star was not standing for all the hate from Ohio State.

harbaugh michigan osu
Extra Mustard

Jim Harbaugh Throws Shade in Presser After Historic Win

It seems the Michigan head coach hasn't forgotten Ryan Day's "hang 100 on them" comment.