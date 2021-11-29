Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
NCAAF
Kliff Kingsbury Deflects Oklahoma Report: 'Just Not a Topic I Want to Touch On Right Now'

Author:

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about ESPN's report that Oklahoma has targeted him as a possible coaching candidate Monday but deflected the question. 

"I don't get into those things," Kingsbury said, per ESPN. "My sole focus the last couple weeks has been the Chicago Bears and, after watching them on Thanksgiving, it needs to be, because they're a really good football team and had a big win, and so that's where my focus has been." 

Kingsbury was pushed again on the topic and asked why he didn't just outright deny he would consider the Oklahoma coaching position. Again, he wouldn't give a concrete answer. 

"We're in-season, we're 9–2," he said. "Just not a topic I want to touch on right now."

The Cardinals coach has one more year on his contract, but a move to college coaching would be an interesting one—especially given the team's success. Arizona currently sits at the top of the NFC West at 9–2. Not to mention Kingsbury has a star quarterback in former Sooners stud Kyler Murray. 

