Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Oklahoma Interested in Hiring Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Author:

Oklahoma is reportedly eyeing Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential replacement for Lincoln Riley, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kingsbury has one year left on his contract after this season with the Cardinals, who currently have the best record in the NFL at 9–2. Schefter's report did not say whether Kingsbury would actually consider the job. 

Earlier on Sunday, Yahoo's Pete Thamel was the first to report that Riley would become USC's next football coach after five seasons with the Sooners. Riley went 55–10 with Oklahoma, reaching the College Football Playoff three times. 

SI Recommends

On Saturday after Oklahoma's loss to rival Oklahoma State, Riley shut down the rumors linking him to LSU before heading west to USC. Former Sooners coach Bob Stoops is set to coach the team in its bowl game, according to The Athletic

Kingsbury is currently in his third season as an NFL head coach. Previously, the 42-year-old former quarterback coached Texas Tech for six seasons, where he went 35–40. Kingsbury is known for his work developing quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray with the Cardinals and Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield in college. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Oklahoma sports coverage, check out All Sooners.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bob Stoops at a press conference.
College Football

Report: Bob Stoops to Coach OU in Bowl Game

Stoops is reportedly filling in for Riley, who is leaving the program for USC.

byron-buxton-minnesota-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Ink Byron Buxton to 7-Year Extension

Byron Buxton will be in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future on an incentive-laden deal that will earn him at least $100 million.

marcus semien
MLB

Report: Rangers, Marcus Semien Agree on Seven-Year Deal

The 31-year-old second baseman has finished in the top three of MVP voting twice in the last three seasons and hit 45 home runs in 2021.

Demarcus Cousins with the Clippers.
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign With Bucks

The four-time All-Star is reportedly signing a non-guaranteed one-year deal.

john-wall-houston-rockets
NBA

Report: Wall Won't Return Without Guaranteed Starting Spot

John Wall is expected to remain away from the court for the foreseeable future.

aidan-hutchinson
College Football

Projections for Every College Football Bowl Game

After the regular season ended with some wild results, where do things stand in bowl season?

David Cutcliffe with Duke.
College Football

Duke Parts Ways With David Cutcliffe

Cutcliffe was hired back in 2007 and accumulated a 77–97 record with the Blue Devils.

weston-mckennie
Soccer

USMNT's Weston McKennie Sustains Knee Injury

The Juventus midfielder was subbed off with the injury in a 1–0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday.