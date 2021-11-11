UConn's Paige Bueckers Inks Multi-Year NIL Deal

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UConn's Paige Bueckers Inks Name, Image and Likeness Deal With StockX

Author:
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with teammates during player introductions prior to their game against the Arizona Wildcats in the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome.

StockX has a new brand ambassador—UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers. 

Bueckers signed a multi-year name, image and likeness partnership with the global e-commerce platform for sneakers, toys, electronics and apparel, the company announced on Wednesday

"My partnership with StockX is about equity and authenticity," the reigning 2021 Wooden Award winner told ESPN. "It's about product I love and about shining a light on all the creatives that drive culture. I'm here to celebrate them and, together with StockX, invest in making sure women and women athletes are prioritized, elevated and recognized for their style and their leadership."

StockX told Forbes that through the partnership, they are looking to highlight women's sports and will work with Bueckers on community-driven initiatives. 

SI Recommends

“We’re committed to providing a platform for female athletes to not only showcase their personal style, interests, and values, but also to amplify their voices and connect with their communities,” StockX CMO, Deena Bahri, told Forbes. “Paige isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in and speak out for change, which is perfectly aligned with our cultural values of remaining committed to what’s right and building a legacy.”

Bueckers also reportedly filed a trademark application for her nickname, Paige Buckets, on July 13. Her application said the trademark will be used for "athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms."

During her freshman year with the Huskies in 2020–21, she averaged 20 points and 5.8 assists per game. Bueckers scored 20 points on 14 different occasions as a freshman, and she notched 18 points in UConn's Final Four loss to Arizona.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball as Arizona Wildcats guard Bendu Yeaney (23) defends during the first half in the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome.
College Basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers Inks Multi-Year NIL Deal

The NCAA star signed a name, image and likeness partnership with StockX, a global e-commerce platform for sneakers and apparel.

brian burns
NFL

Panthers' Burns Wishes 'Happy Hunting' on Mac Jones

Burns said Wednesday that he hasn't received an apology from Jones after the Patriots quarterback's controversial play in Sunday's game.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Adam Schefter broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Initial Dalvin Cook Reporting

The NFL insider acknowledged that he did not reach out to both sides of the alleged abuse case.

Mar 7, 2021; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley speaks after defeating the Georgia Lady Bulldogs in the SEC Conference Championship at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
College Basketball

Staley Gifts Pieces of Championship Net to Black Female Coaches

Dawn Staley sent every Black female Division I women's basketball coach a piece of inspiration.

Braves relief pitcher Will Smith throws a pitch against the Houston Astros.
MLB

Why World Series Games Are Getting Longer and Longer

Can baseball fix its pace of play issue?

1965-muhammad-ali-sonny-liston.jpg
Media

Neil Leifer's Fine Art NFT "Decades" Collection Went Live Tuesday

The iconic SI photographer now has an NFT collection.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver against the Milwaukee Bucks at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Issues In Phoenix & Portland, Plus Teams In Panic Mode

NFL Midterms: A Remembrance of Preseason Predictions | The MMQB

mark-hamill
NFL

Mark Hamill Unhappy With Rodgers Wearing 'Star Wars' Hoodie

Luke Skywalker, himself, has entered the chat.