UConn's Paige Bueckers Inks Multi-Year NIL Deal

StockX has a new brand ambassador—UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers signed a multi-year name, image and likeness partnership with the global e-commerce platform for sneakers, toys, electronics and apparel, the company announced on Wednesday.

"My partnership with StockX is about equity and authenticity," the reigning 2021 Wooden Award winner told ESPN. "It's about product I love and about shining a light on all the creatives that drive culture. I'm here to celebrate them and, together with StockX, invest in making sure women and women athletes are prioritized, elevated and recognized for their style and their leadership."

StockX told Forbes that through the partnership, they are looking to highlight women's sports and will work with Bueckers on community-driven initiatives.

“We’re committed to providing a platform for female athletes to not only showcase their personal style, interests, and values, but also to amplify their voices and connect with their communities,” StockX CMO, Deena Bahri, told Forbes. “Paige isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in and speak out for change, which is perfectly aligned with our cultural values of remaining committed to what’s right and building a legacy.”

Bueckers also reportedly filed a trademark application for her nickname, Paige Buckets, on July 13. Her application said the trademark will be used for "athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms."

During her freshman year with the Huskies in 2020–21, she averaged 20 points and 5.8 assists per game. Bueckers scored 20 points on 14 different occasions as a freshman, and she notched 18 points in UConn's Final Four loss to Arizona.

