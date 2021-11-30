Brian Kelly’s Quote Last Week About Not Leaving Notre Dame Goes Viral

News of Brian Kelly's move from Notre Dame to LSU sent shockwaves throughout the college football world on Monday night. It also harkened back to a recent quote in which Kelly was unambiguous about his intention to remain in South Bend.

When asked on Nov. 22 about whether or not he'd ever leave Notre Dame on his own accord, Kelly offered an unequivocal no, saying it would take an unfathomably large number to pry him away from the place he called home since 2010.

"No," Kelly said. "I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless the fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at that first. I'd have to run it by her."

In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly led Notre Dame to a 92–39 record, including an 11–1 record in 2021. Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff twice in the last three seasons, and enter championship weekend ranked No. 6 and with an outside shot at getting into the field this year.

LSU defeated Texas A&M on Saturday to finish the regular season at 6–6 and become bowl eligible in what was former coach Ed Orgeron's final game.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Notre Dame coverage, head to Irish Breakdown.