No. 1 Slot Kevin Coleman Scores Four TDs in Four Different Ways

"Freak" is a term thrown around too much in the sports world, but sometimes, it's the first phrase that crowds the cranium when a gaudy athletic feat takes place.

What about an entire game's worth of head-turning and gasps?

SI All-American continues its salute to these dominant high school football players in a weekly feature, aptly titled 'Freak of the Week,' going out to a remarkable Friday night performance. 12 states had nominees listed as most of the action has playoff survival at stake, and the latest selection was the most well-rounded effort.

Not only is Kevin Coleman an elite wide receiver, ranked as the No. 1 slot projection by SI in the class of 2022, but he proved his overall ability on Friday night.

The Freak of the Week performance included four touchdowns, scored in four different ways. Against Mexico (Mo.) High School with a trip to the state championship game on the line, Coleman of course hauled in a receiving score, but added one as a runner, another via kick return and one in the punt return game for good measure. The near 300-yard total yardage effort included 111 as a pass catcher.

The St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary's star, a top 15 overall recruit and one of the most coveted among the uncommitted in the country, has been navigating the recruiting process in addition to putting up Freak of the Week type performances. Coleman has been to Florida State, Oregon and USC this fall for official visits to date.

St. Mary's will play Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X for the Missouri Class 3 state championship on Saturday.

2021 Freak of the Week Archive

Week 0 - Pike Road (Ala.) Quarterback Iverson Hooks

Week 1 - Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Running Back Eden James

Week 2 - Gautier (Miss.) Quarterback Kaden Irving

Week 3 - Millville (N.J.) Running Back LeQuint Allen

Week 4 - Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton Tight End Pearce Spurlin III

Week 5 - Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military Quarterback Holden Geriner

Week 6 - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Quarterback Elijah Brown

Week 7 - St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood Defensive Back Terrell Crosby

Week 8 - Poulsbo (Wash.) North Kitsap Quarterback Colton Brewer

Week 9 - Tracy (Calif.) Kimball Quarterback Nicholas Coronado

Week 10 - Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County QB Gunner Stockton, Rockwall (Texas) QB Braedyn Locke

Week 11 - Medina (Ohio) Quarterback Drew Allar

Week 12 - Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic Quarterback Alex Brown

Week 13 - Denton (Texas) Guyer Quarterback Jackson Arnold

Have a Freak of the Week nominee? Tweet @SIAllAmerican or @SBLiveSports each weekend for a chance to be featured!