Bryce Young may have solidified his spot as the next Heisman Trophy winner during Alabama's powerful SEC Championship win, only building off of his show-stopping Iron Bowl performance the week before.

Fans argued that his fourth quarter performance against Auburn was his Heisman moment, and arguably, a week ago, it was. The Crimson Tide was down 10–0 heading into the fourth quarter with its offense struggling to click all evening. It was not until the final minutes of the fourth quarter that the momentum shifted in Alabama's favor, despite only having a field goal on the day.

With 24 seconds to go, the sophomore quarterback lofted a 28-yard pass to the end zone as he faced pressure, finding the hands of Ja'Corey Brooks. In the span of a minute and 11 seconds, Young kept Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive to the tune of 12 plays and 97 yards, sending the Crimson Tide to overtime.

However, Saturday's title game performance against No. 1 Georgia seemed to elevate Young's name even more.

In his first half, the sophomore went 13-20 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the night with 421 passing yards, 40 rushing, three passing touchdowns and Alabama's only rushing touchdown of the night.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the sophomore is the first player with 300 yards or more of total offense in a half of an SEC title game since current Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in 2010.

Young led Alabama against one of the strongest defense in the country. The Bulldogs had not allowed a team to tally more than 332 passing yards this season, which was against Tennessee, per ESPN Stats & Info. But on Saturday, Young added 89 yards for a new high.

Throughout the season, but specifically over the last three games, Young has continued to show Heisman caliber potential in his first year as the full-time starter. He threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 42–35 victory over Arkansas several weeks ago, breaking a 52-year-old school record.

