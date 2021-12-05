Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama's Bryce Young Solidifies Heisman Candidacy in SEC Championship Win

Author:

Bryce Young may have solidified his spot as the next Heisman Trophy winner during Alabama's powerful SEC Championship win, only building off of his show-stopping Iron Bowl performance the week before. 

Fans argued that his fourth quarter performance against Auburn was his Heisman moment, and arguably, a week ago, it was. The Crimson Tide was down 10–0 heading into the fourth quarter with its offense struggling to click all evening. It was not until the final minutes of the fourth quarter that the momentum shifted in Alabama's favor, despite only having a field goal on the day. 

With 24 seconds to go, the sophomore quarterback lofted a 28-yard pass to the end zone as he faced pressure, finding the hands of Ja'Corey Brooks. In the span of a minute and 11 seconds, Young kept Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive to the tune of 12 plays and 97 yards, sending the Crimson Tide to overtime. 

However, Saturday's title game performance against No. 1 Georgia seemed to elevate Young's name even more. 

In his first half, the sophomore went 13-20 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the night with 421 passing yards, 40 rushing, three passing touchdowns and Alabama's only rushing touchdown of the night.

SI Recommends

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the sophomore is the first player with 300 yards or more of total offense in a half of an SEC title game since current Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in 2010.

Young led Alabama against one of the strongest defense in the country. The Bulldogs had not allowed a team to tally more than 332 passing yards this season, which was against Tennessee, per ESPN Stats & Info. But on Saturday, Young added 89 yards for a new high. 

Throughout the season, but specifically over the last three games, Young has continued to show Heisman caliber potential in his first year as the full-time starter. He threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 42–35 victory over Arkansas several weeks ago, breaking a 52-year-old school record.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Baylor coach Dave Aranda and his players lift the Big 12 trophy
Play
College Football

Dave Aranda's Meteoric Rise Hits a New Peak

Ten years ago to the day, he was fired. On Saturday, he and the 11-win Bears lifted a trophy.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates his receiving touchdown with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19)
College Football

Bama Dethrones No. 1 Georgia to Shake Up CFP Picture

The Crimson Tide scored 41 points and tallied 536 yards against the most feared defense in college football.

jerome ford
College Football

Cincinnati Completes Undefeated Season, Awaits Playoff Fate

The Bearcats rolled to a 35–20 win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game, putting themselves in position make playoff history.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the bench against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady is atop the Week 13 quarterback rankings in a plus matchup vs. the Falcons.

QB_StartSit_120121
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts will rebound in Week 13 with a plus matchup vs. the Jets.

texas football helmet
College Football

Report: Texas Assistant, Girlfriend Sued After Pet Monkey Allegedly Bites Child

Perhaps the most bizarre story of the college football season took another turn after a lawsuit was filed that seeks damages for gross negligence and defamation.

John Metchie III on the ground.
College Football

John Metchie III Leaves SEC Championship With Leg Injury

Metchie left the game with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in less than one half of action.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly enters Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Brian Kelly's Daughter's TikTok Post Is Going Viral After He Left for LSU

Brian Kelly's daughter had a great post after he left for LSU.