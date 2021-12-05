Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Michigan's Point Total in Big Ten Championship Win Honors Oxford High School Victim

Author:

Michigan routed Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game, 42–3, to likely cement their status in the College Football Playoff. And as they did, the team wore a jersey patch honoring the recent victims of the recent Oxford High School shooting.

Among them was Oxford football player Tate Myre, who was a junior running back/linebacker and wore No. 42. 

“We wanted to play for 42 and all those that tragically lost their lives in that community and everything," Michigan center Andrew Vastardis said, per the Detroit News. “It's up to God, man. We scored 42 points, man. So it just kind of—gave me chills when I noticed that.” 

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old open fired at the school on Tuesday, killing the four high schoolers and injuring seven others. Authorities said a suspect is in custody. The sh's parents were also taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said in a postgame interview with Fox that, "We wanted to honor Tate Myre in this game. For his courage and what he did in the shootings in Oxford. He's a hero."

The Big Ten also honored the Myre family on Saturday, holding a moment of silence for all the victims before the game. 

Myre's family was also invited on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the coin toss. 

