December 5, 2021
NCAAF
Here's the Most Likely College Football Playoff Foursome After Championship Weekend

Author:

For the first time since 2004, Michigan has won the Big Ten championship. 

Michigan routed Iowa 42-3 to win the Big Ten title game and virtually guaranteed at least the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Saturday. It will be the first time coach Jim Harbaugh will coach in the Playoff and it is the highest ranking the team has ended the season with since he was hired in 2014.

Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia is probably enough for the Crimson Tide to leapfrog the Wolverines into the No. 1 spot, while the Bulldogs will likely find themselves at No. 3. However, Georgia could fall to No. 4 if the Playoff committee deems Cincinnati's perfect season worthy of the No. 3 spot—although that seems unlikely. 

It's also unlikely the committee will keep No. 2 Michigan over Alabama after the Tide just defeated previously unbeaten Georgia, so Michigan should stay where it entered this week. 

If it shakes out this way when the rankings are announced, the matchups would be Alabama vs. Cincinnati and Michigan vs. Georgia in the Playoff. The Bearcats are poised to be the first Group of Five squad to make the Playoff and they would draw the sport's most dominant program as their first CFP opponent.

For more Michigan news, head over to Wolverine Digest

